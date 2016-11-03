Chester rape acquittal man Nicholas Crawshaw faces December wait over Sexual Risk Order

A CHESTER man could have to wait until December to find out if an order requiring him to inform the police before he has sex will be imposed long-term.

An interim Sexual Risk Order (SRO) is already in place against Nicholas Crawshaw, 23, following an application by Cheshire Police last month.

A full hearing began at West Cheshire Magistrates Court in Chester before District Judge Michael Abelson, but following legal representations proceedings were adjourned until Monday, November 7.

The judge indicated that it is likely the case will go on to a third day, which would be on Monday, December 5.

Police maintain Mr Crawshaw is a 'sexual predator' and a risk to women, despite him having been cleared of a number of sexual assault and rape charges relating to 11 complainants.

Mr Crawshaw, of Bailey Bridge Close, was acquitted at Warrington Crown Court of six counts of rape, three sexual assaults and two assaults by penetration last month.

He had previously been cleared at another trial in the same court on eight counts – six of rape and two of assault by penetration of two women. Before that he was acquitted at Chester Crown Court on one count of raping a woman.

Other aspects of the SRO are that he must not have sex in a public place, have sex in a licensed premises, enter licensed premises between 9pm and 6am or contact any of the complainants in the previous cases against him.

The judge directed that the interim SRO stays in place under the same conditions until Monday's hearing.

The SRO restricting sexual contact with people is only the second of its kind, the first being John O'Neill in York.