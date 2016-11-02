Hundreds descend on Chester for colourful Diwali festival

HUNDREDS of people descended on Chester for the colourful Diwali festival.

The Sanjhi Indian Association celebrates the Hindu festival of lights each year in the city supported by Cheshire West and Chester Council.

Free workshops including Rangoli Diwali art cards, Diya Indian candles, Henna hand painting and Indian face painting were held at the Unity Centre in Cuppin Street where there was also a selection of Indian food on offer.

Sarika Kaushik, chairman of Sanjhi Indian Association, said: “Diwali is truly an Indian festival that cuts across religions and different beliefs.

“Diwali is an international festival celebrated across the world. The parade is now a well-established annual event in Chester. Our dancers had been rehearsing for many months and loved to see the response of the audience.”

The Lord Mayor of Chester, Cllr Angela Claydon, said: “The festival continues to grow each year, I’d like to welcome the Preston Band Baja UK, Sai Mayur dance and Namaste India dance and also thank the Sanjhi volunteers, RK Sweets and the Cheshire, Halton and Warrington Race and Equality Centre for their continuing support.”