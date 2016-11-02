Elderly woman taken to hospital after house fire in Great Boughton

AN investigation has been launched into the cause of a house fire in Chester.

Three fire engines were sent to the property on Daniell Way, Great Boughton, at around 10.15pm on Tuesday.

A woman, believed to be 90 years old, was treated for smoke inhalation and taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital.

A spokesman for the North West Ambulance Service said her condition was not thought to be serious.

A Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “Firefighters, four wearing breathing apparatus, went into the house, using two hose reel jets to tackle the blaze. Gas and electricity supplies were isolated and crews used a high pressure fan to clear the smoke.

“There was one casualty reported, a lady, suffering from slight smoke inhalation. She was treated at the scene by firefighters. An investigation into the cause of the fire is being carried out.”