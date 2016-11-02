Murder investigation launched after disappearance of Ellesmere Port woman, 29

A MURDER investigation has been launched after a young woman went missing in Ellesmere Port.

Ellia Arathoon, 29, disappeared on Friday, October 28, and police are becoming ‘increasingly concerned’ about her safety.

Two local men, age 37 and 38, have been arrested in relation to her disappearance and are both being held on suspicion of murder.

Ellia was last seen in the Cromwell Road and Shepherds Close areas of the town and is described as being 5' 3" tall, of very slim build and with green eyes dark shoulder length brown hair. At the time she was last seen she was dark clothing and black and white ankle Baseball boots.

Detective Inspector Stephen Jones, from the Cheshire Police Major Investigations team, said: "Ellia has not been seen for over five days, which is totally out of character and we are becoming increasingly concerned about safety.

“As part of our investigation officers are currently conducting a number of inquiries across Ellesmere Port, including searches and house to house enquiries.

“I would urge anyone who believes that may have seen Ellia, or someone matching her description, to get in touch with us on 101 to assist with our investigation. I would also urge Ellia herself to make contact and let us know she is safe and well."

Anyone who has seen, or heard from Ellia, or knows her whereabouts is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 804 of October 31. Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.