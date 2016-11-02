Concerns for Ellesmere Port woman, 29, missing since Friday

CONCERN is mounting for the welfare of a young woman from Ellesmere Port who has been missing for almost a week.

Police are appealing for information from the public to help Ellia Arathoon, who is from the Stanney Woods area of the town.

She has not been seen since Friday, October 28, and officers are becoming increasingly worried about the 29-year-old.

Enquiries are ongoing in the area in a bid to trace her and anyone with any information about Ellia or her current whereabouts is urged to get in touch.

Sheis described as 5' 3" tall, of very slim build and with green eyes and dark shoulder length brown hair.

Chief Inspector Sarah Pengelly said: "Enquiries are ongoing in the local area in a bid to trace Ellia. She has links to the North Wales and Liverpool areas area and there is a chance she may have travelled there.

"We are concerned for her welfare and we are appealing for anyone who may have seen Ellia or someone matching her description to get in touch. We would also urge Ellia herself to make contact and let us know she is safe and well."

Anyone with any information is urged to call Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 804 of 31st October.