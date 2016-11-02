Two men rescued from canal in Chester

It required a team effort to rescue a man from the Shropshire Union Canal in Chester.

Emergency services were called to the scene, near the Richmond Court homeless hostel, at around 3.20pm on Tuesday.

The 'Handbridge Life' Twitter profile posted a photo of the rescue on the social media website, with the comment: “Took over 15 mins for fire/rescue to arrive, paramedic, pcso & public struggled to rescue the guy.”

A police spokeman said officers had been called to the scene following reports that a man had fallen into the canal.

A second person, from Richmond Court, jumped in to help and a paramedic also entered the water to help haul the man out.

A spokesman for the North West Ambulance Service said that two people were taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital. Their condition is not thought to be serious.