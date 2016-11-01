Suspended sentence for company director over illegal waste blaze in Saltney

A MAN has received a prison sentence and been banned from being a company director for seven years after illegal waste was brought onto a site on the Wales-Chester border, leading to a massive fire which took a week to extinguish.

Paul Baison, 64, one of two commercial directors of Lancashire Fuels 4U, which was set up to produce biofuel, admitted operating a waste facility without a permit and storing waste in a manner likely to cause harm to human health and pollution to the environment.

He received an 11 month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, at Mold Crown Court yesterday.

The court heard how environmental and fire officials were worried that the mixed waste, seen “steaming” inside buildings at the River Lane Industrial Estate at Saltney was a fire risk.

Barrister Christopher Stables, prosecuting, said worst fears were confirmed in May 2014 when there was a very large fire. “The whole pile of waste went up,” he said.

Judge Rhys Rowlands said a significant amount of mixed waste was involved. Officials were concerned that “a very real fire risk” was presented by the waste “and sadly that proved to be right”.

“There was a significant fire in May 2014,” Judge Rowlands said.

“Where individuals choose to ignore the law with a view to making money, creating real risks to the environment and to the wider community, then custody is likely to follow.”

But he had pleaded guilty, he suffered ill-health, and his co-director had previously received a suspended sentence.

The court heard that Baison of Rawtenstall, Lancashire, previously denied the offences, but fell ill part way through an earlier trial at Caernarfon Crown Court.

Mr Stables said Baison then changed his plea to guilty.

He said the company had a business plan to acquire land to set up an industrial process to produce biofuel in the form of pellets and briquettes from wood initially and other waste products in the future – an activity that required an environmental permit.

They were told they could operate on a limited scale as long as they adhered to strict exemption conditions including the use of a single waste, as opposed to mixed waste.

But they brought in mixed waste illegally to a site which was two kilometres due south of the city of Chester and alongside the River Dee.

The waste was put through a shredding, drying and blending process to turn it into fuel, there was no environmental permit but they registered a serious of exemptions to allow them to receive “single stream waste”.

A little over 4,000 tonnes of waste was received on site, some four fifths of it mixed waste, which he said was “entirely illegal”.

During visits in the summer of 2013 officials from Natural Resources Wales became “extremely concerned” by what they saw – three huge warehouses full of mixed shredded waste. Chemical reactions were taking place and steam was coming out of the buildings.

The fire service was called in, images were taken with a thermal camera and fire officers were concerned that it presented a fire risk.

In December 2013, in a combined operation with the police, the premises were searched, documents and computer equipment were seized and they revealed that despite knowing they needed a permit, “they had just gone ahead with the manufacturing operation”.

On May 20, 2014, the worst fears of the officers were confirmed when there was a very large fire in one of the sheds.

The material became hotter and hotter until it combusted. There was a very large fire and the fire and rescue service were at the site for more than a week.

Firefighters had to draw water directly from the Dee, said Mr Stables. Thousands and thousands of litres of water were pumped every minute onto the burning material which then entered the drainage system and got back into the Dee.

Contaminated water entered the Dee and officers struggled for many days to try and re-route the water and block the drainage system and managed to prevent much pollution of the Dee.

They had been left with a huge quantity of burnt waste and a damaged building “which all flowed from the illegal receipt of mixed waste on the site.”

There was an obvious danger to anyone in the vicinity and to neighbouring properties and a large plume of smoke could be seen for miles around.

Barrister David Ackerley, defending, said his client suffered ill-health and was awaiting further surgery.

It was intended to develop a thriving business which would employ a large number of people.

They had been in talks with the Welsh Government and Cardiff University about having a testing laboratory on site.

He said they consulted environment officials before they started and believed that they started the company legally under the exemptions because of confusion over an email. But the jury in the trial of a co-defendant found that was not the case.

When told to stop they did not bring any more waste onto the site.

They had applied for an environmental permit, it was refused and an appeal did not proceed when the company went into liquidation.

At an earlier hearing director Peter Ogg, who was convicted after trial, received 12 months custody, suspended for 21 months, and was banned from being a director for seven years.

A financial hearing under the Proceeds of Crime Act will be held next March in respect of both men.