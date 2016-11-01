Council nearing the end of massive task of cutting 73km of hedges in and around Chester

THE Herculean task of trimming more than 73km of hedges across the borough is almost complete.

Laid end to end from Chester, the hedgerows would stretch almost as far as Llandudno and span well over 600 football pitches.

The annual chore is necessary to keep the roadsides looking neat and tidy, and also to protect wildlife.

Hedge cutting on land owned by Cheshire West and Chester Council began at the beginning of September and was due to finish at the end of October.

No hedge cutting takes place between March 1 and August 31, except where it is necessary to ensure public safety. Birds are actively nesting at this time and it is an offence under Section 1 of the Wildlife and Countryside Act (1981), to intentionally damage or destroy the nest of any wild bird while it is being used or built.

The council’s cabinet member for environment, Cllr Karen Shore, said: “Hedgerows were originally designed to keep animals in or out of fields and to mark ownership boundaries. They are now also appreciated for their cultural and historical associations and great importance for wildlife.

“In addition to the programmed cutting of our hedges, we undertake some reactive cutting where inspections indicate that safety is being compromised, for example if a motorist cannot see around a bend safely because their view is blocked.”

The council’s Street Care Pledge sets out a shared commitment with local residents to maintain a clean and attractive environment.

Anyone who spots an environmental problem like a hedge obstructing motorists or blocking pedestrians can report it at www.westcheshire yourstreets.co.uk

The website aims to make reporting problems easier and provide useful information about the range of services the council provides in communities across the borough.

Not all cutting is undertaken by the council. Most hedge cutting along the highway is done by the adjacent land owner (often farmers). For more information about trees, woods and hedges on private land, visit the trees, wood and hedges page on the council website.