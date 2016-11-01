Woman convicted of a racially aggravated assault on Chester taxi driver

A woman has been found guilty of attacking and racially abusing a taxi driver in Chester.

Patricia Young, of Morton Road, Blacon, was found guilty after a trial at Chester Magistrates Court of racially aggravated assault against KingKabs driver Muhammad Iqbal.

Mr Iqbal told the court he had given a lift to three women and one man from St Theresa’s Social Club, on Blacon Avenue, to Worcester Square, where two of the women and the man got out of the taxi.

He said he was paid a total of £8 by the group, which included the fare for taking Young, 43, back to her home address.

Mr Iqbal said once they set off again Young called him “miserable” and then called him a racist term, before telling him to “go back to your country”.

Mr Iqbal then pulled over on Blacon Point Road and called the police.

The court were played the 999 call Mr Iqbal made to the police, where Young was repeatedly calling Mr Iqbal various insulting names but no racial abuse could be heard on the call.

Young could be heard screaming “liar”.

During the call Mr Iqbal told police he was going to drive her to Blacon Police Station and during the journey Young attacked Mr Iqbal.

Mr Iqbal said he was punched “three or four times to the neck” by Young while he was driving. On the 999 call the victim could be heard saying “don’t punch me”.

Young was then dropped off by Blacon Police Station, where she started to walk back towards her home before being stopped by police and arrested.

After being arrested she told PC Kelly Birch she hadn’t been racist towards Mr Iqbal in the car, but then made an insulting reference to his background and said he should “go back to his country”.

Taking to the stand in her trial Young told the court an argument had started in the car when Mr Iqbal had asked for more money.

Young said at no point in the taxi did she racially abuse Mr Iqbal. She agreed she had “ragged him” after grabbing his collar but did not accept punching him.

She admitted making the remarks to the police which she said were racist. She said she made the remarks because she was “totally wound up then” and wouldn’t otherwise have said it.

Magistrates rejected her account and found her guilty of racially aggravated assault. The case was adjourned for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

Young will next appear in court on November 4 for sentence.