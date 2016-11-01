Chester woman, 82, died after car hit a signpost and tree

An elderly woman died after the car she was travelling in hit a tree, an inquest has heard.

Dorothy Dean was with her husband in their VW Bora car on Lache Lane when the car drifted off the road, went onto a grass verge, hit a sign post and then a tree at 13mph on February 16.

At an inquest at Cheshire Coroners Court, Warrington, assistant coroner for Cheshire, Dr Janet Napier, said 82-year-old Mrs Dean died from severe chest injuries due to the road traffic collision.

The couple, who had been married for 62 years, lived on Merton Drive, Westminster Park.

At the inquest their daughter Janette Dean told the court that Mrs Dean had been born and grew up in Blackburn.

She left school at 14 and went on to become a winder in a cotton mill and was married at 19 to Fred Dean.

Mr Dean was an engineer for BT and they moved to Cambridge before moving to Chester, where they had lived ever since.

Despite some clinical operations and other health conditions, her daughter Janette told the court: “Although she did have all of this, she was well and was strong enough to look after my father.”

The court heard how the couple had been to get a cast removed from Mrs Dean’s leg on the day of the incident.

Witness Selwyn Berry had been driving behind the couple on Lache Lane at about 4pm on the day and described it as being “dim twilight and quite miserable” conditions.

“We were travelling at a sensible speed, definitely not over 30 because it is a 30 and they have a sign where a light comes on if you’re exceeding 30,” said Mr Berry, who is retired.

“We were following the black VW and we just saw it drift off to the left.

“We didn’t follow him, we went straight on down Lache Lane and it just drifted off.

“We wondered where it was going – it couldn’t have turned into a drive at that point and we notice that they crashed the car.

“He’d gone up on the kerb, over the grass and hit the tree.

“We couldn’t see any reason at all (for it to go to the left).”

Mr Berry, along with witness Carol Pritchard, who was travelling with her husband and two children on the other side of the road, were among the many people who stopped to help at the scene.

Rapid Response vehicles from North West Ambulance Service attended and administered CPR on Mrs Dean, the court heard.

An ambulance arrived and transferred her to the Countess of Chester Hospital, where a trauma team, led by Dr Lawndy, attempted to treat Mrs Dean but could not resusitate her. She was later pronounced dead that evening.

A toxicology report showed Mrs Dean had traces of paracetamol and some prescribed drugs at ‘theraputic levels’ in her blood.

Cheshire Constabulary’s expert collision investigation team concluded there was nothing on the road that would have made the vehicle go to the left that day.

A report stated: “The incident happened as the road veered slightly to the left, at about 70 metres after Vincent Drive. It was a fine, clear and dry day with good conditions for driving.”

It added: “There was a bend in the road which would need an input to negotiate it.

“Mr Dean was travelling in the direction of Bolderton and had gone straight.”

Vehicle inspections later concluded that the VW Bora was in a good and servicable condition at the time of the incident.

Dr Napier returned a verdict of severe chest injuries as a result of a road traffic collision.