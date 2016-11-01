Guitarist from Alien Ant Farm assaults fan at gig in Chester

THE guitarist from American rock band Alien Ant Farm has pleaded guilty to assault after he punched a fan at a gig in Chester.

Terry Corso, 44, of Claremont Avenue, Riverside, California, pleaded guilty at Chester Magistrates Court to one count of assault by beating against Richard Newton.

The incident happened at the Live Rooms, on Station Road, Chester, on Wednesday October 26.

Corso’s solicitor, Stephen Ferns, told the Leader after the hearing that the band had urine thrown on them at a gig in Preston two days before the Chester gig.

He said that someone threw something onto the stage at the gig in Chester and Corso reacted.

He said: “Two days before in Preston someone threw urine at the singer [Dryden Mitchell] and they all stormed off stage. Then on the 26th in Chester Terry Corso had something thrown at him which he assumed was urine.

“He felt angry at that so he confronted the fan and ended up hitting him once.

“He regrets his actions and says he never should have jumped off the stage.”

Magistrates gave Corso a 12 month conditional discharge which will mean he will be able to enter the UK in future.

He was also ordered to pay prosecution costs of £85, compensation to Mr Newton of £100 and a victim surcharge of £20.