Family of Chester man killed in hit and run in Miami describe ongoing agony

The family of a man killed in a hit and run in Miami have hit out at the Foreign Office’s lack of support since his death.

A year on since he was killed on holiday in America, Andrew Hamilton’s mother and sister said officials made them seem like the 27-year-old had been “a criminal”.

Mr Hamilton, who attended St David’s High School in Saltney, died after being hit by a speeding car in the early hours of October 13 last year.

The airline cabin crew member who lived in Chester was struck by a silver BMW while crossing the road on Collins Avenue 11th Street in Miami Beach at 2.30am.

Reports from the scene claimed Mr Hamilton died instantly while the driver of the vehicle fled on foot.

Speaking exclusively to the Leader, Mr Hamilton’s mother Jackie said the emotion of losing her son was still “very raw.”

She said: “It has been a nightmare, it has been terrible since we got the knock at the door.

“It has not really sunk in yet. He went on holiday but never came back.

“I’d been to work that day and found out afterwards. It was our worst nightmare.

“Our family has been torn apart. We’ll never be the same again.”

Ms Hamilton said she spoke to her son for the final time the day before she learned of his death, when she received a text from Andrew waking her up for work and telling her he loved her.

She said: “He just loved his life. Wherever he went, whoever he met, he made people happy.

“He impacted on a lot of people's lives.”

Andrew’s sister Sarah was critical of the support the family had received from Foreign Office officials after his death.

She claimed contact from officers had been limited and advice on the procedures to follow dealing with returning Andrew’s belongings to his mother’s home were not forthcoming.

“My brother has been treated like a criminal,” she said.

“He wasn’t just a number, like they treated him, he was a brother, a son and an uncle.

“He was such a hardworking, happy go lucky lad. He was truly amazing.”

Jackie said they had “got no help from the Foreign Office”, instead saying they had to rely on the solace of support from friends and family.

She added: “It’s still very raw now.

“We’re 12 months down the line and people still talk about him and care which does help.

“It’s what has got us through it.”

A Foreign Office spokesman said: “We have continued to provide support to the family of a British national following his death in Miami Beach, Florida on October 13, 2015.”