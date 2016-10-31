Go ahead to build houses on flood plain in Chester branded ‘absolute madness’

CAMPAIGNERS have branded a High Court decision to allow a housing estate to be built on a Chester flood plain as “absolute madness”.

The Friends of North Chester Greenbelt – FNCG – celebrated last year when the Secretary of State rejected proposals to build 142 homes on playing fields to the east of Clifton Drive, off Sealand Road, following a planning inquiry.

Developers Bark Street Investment Ltd had already seen a similar application rejected and it was hoped they may call it quits.

But the Leader has learnt that the High Court has now overturned the decision and the Secretary of State has until November 11 to decide if another public inquiry should be held.

If the development is allowed to go ahead, many fear it will open the floodgates for similar applications on the city’s flood plains.

Both FNCG and Sport England, which champions sports in the country, have expressed serious concern at the prospect of losing the playing fields.

Andy Scargill, chairman of the FNCG, said: “We would hope that in re-determining his decision on the application, which is the court order, the Secretary of State would again refuse them permission.

“Should Sajid Javid’s office choose otherwise then it is our belief that this will give the green light for building all along the floodplain of the River Dee in the Sealand Basin.

“In the light of the many flooding disasters we witnessed in the North West of England last winter we believe this would be absolute madness. The fact remains that the land in question is Category 3 floodplain and should only be built on as a last resort.”

He said Cheshire West and Chester’s approved Local Plan contains sufficient housing sites for the next 25 years, including plans for 1,300 new homes off Wrexham Road in Chester.

The current number of houses being built exceeds the quota specified in the Local Plan, Mr Scargill claimed, so there is “absolutely no need” to build in the Sealand Basin.

He added: “This sorry state of affairs once again shows how inadequate our current planning laws are and really calls into question the whole concept of localism which was supposed to drive development.

“The fact remains that aggressive, speculative and greedy developers with enough money can ride roughshod over what has democratically been decided is best for local communities.”

In an email, seen by this paper, Sport England has said it is “disappointed” by the High Court decision and is seeking legal advice on the matter.

Meanwhile, an appeal by developers Bloor Homes North West and Sealand Commercial Property remains outstanding against the council’s decision in February this year to refuse plans for 130 homes on fields on the west side of Clifton Drive.

It was also recently revealed that a developer named Ospitium 4 Ltd, part of Astu Hotels, Residential and Offices Group, and Chester Partners Ltd have lodged an application to build 280 homes on open space north of Sealand Road, close to Clifton Drive.

The new site, named Ogilvie Park, would also include a park the same size as Grosvenor Park and a lake, as well as a new children’s nursery and playground.