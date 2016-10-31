Defiant Chester gardener sees off bid to build new boathouse

A DEFIANT gardener has seen off a university’s plans for a state-of-the-art new boathouse on an idyllic stretch of river where Henry VIII once travelled.

The University of Chester met its nemesis in the guise of Dr Ronald Witter who fought to preserve the peace and quiet of his garden beside the River Dee.

He pointed to a ban on “trade or business” use of the riverside meadows dating back to the Victorian era.

And now the university’s multi-million-pound plans will be staying on the drawing board after Judge Martin Rodger QC agreed with him.

No amount of money would be enough to compensate Dr Witter for the damage to his beloved garden on the river bank, he said.

The new boathouse, complete with ultra-modern zinc cladding, would be “overbearing” and “visually intrusive”, he added.

It would be “alien to the locality” and “would provide a particularly unattractive backdrop to the Witters’ carefully tended garden.”

King Henry VIII was rowed along the Dee by scholars in 1541 and the Dee and Chester Regatta, running since 1733, is Britain’s oldest rowing event.

The meadows have been a “beautiful space” for centuries and Dr Witter says he gets “great pleasure and personal satisfaction” from his garden.

Two and a half acres of land owned by the university off Sandy Lane are currently occupied by the ruins of a boathouse that has not been used since 2002.

But in 2014 the university was granted planning permission to demolish it and replace it with a two-storey “community rowing and fitness facility”.

The meadows were bought by three public-spirited local residents for £300 in 1891 and steps were taken to banish commerce from the riverside forever.

Covenants dating back to 1896 banned trade or business use of the land and restricted it to private use as “gardens or pleasure grounds”.

The university said it desperately needed better facilities for its rowers and pointed to the “public interest” in building a new boathouse.

But Judge Rodger said the plans would involve “the carrying on of business” on the riverbank and that could not be allowed.

Although students might “derive pleasure” from the new boathouse, it could not be viewed as “a garden or pleasure ground”.

The covenants were “far from obsolete”, having effectively preserved “the peace and tranquility” of the riverbank for well over a century, the judge added.

The new boathouse would “dominate and transform” Dr Witter’s garden, leaving much of it “in shadow”.

Judge Rodger accepted there was a clearly a need for the university to improve its rowing facilities and that its plans were “reasonable.”

But he ruled that the covenants remain enforceable and are not contrary to the public interest.

He concluded: “An award of money would be an inadequate substitute for the unimpeded enjoyment of a beautiful space and for the preservation of a scheme of mutual restraint which has so far succeeded in its object for 120 years.

“Those benefits are invaluable, using that word in both its everyday and its literal sense.”

The university’s bid to overturn or modify the covenants, enabling the boathouse to be built, was dismissed.