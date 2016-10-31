Tears of joy as teenager wins appeal against jail sentence

“My baby’s coming home!”

These were the words of a tearful mother after a crown court judge freed her daughter from jail and reduced her sentence to a community order.

Milly McGreavy, 18, had appealed against a six month prison sentence handed to her by magistrates on October 11 this year for possessing weapons in a public place.

She and a friend had been stopped on Wrexham Road in Chester by police officers who found two kitchen knives and a saw wrapped in her jacket in the footwell of a car they were in.

A court had previously heard that she carried the weapons for her own safety as she suffered with paranoia and other mental health issues after being involved in an abusive relationship.

Pleas by her defence solicitor to suspend any prison sentence fell on deaf ears at West Cheshire Magistrates Court and she was given 26 weeks immediate custody.

McGreavy, who also pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal damage and driving with no licence or insurance, wept as she was handcuffed and taken down to the cells and told her mum ‘I love you’.

But on Friday she cried tears of joy at Chester Crown Court as Judge Nicholas Woodward told her the 17 days she had spent in jail were enough, and downgraded her sentence to a community order.

She will also undertake a rehabilitative activity for 35 days to help her with issues she is facing.

The judge said: “The court believes that will be a benefit to this appellant and will assist her with the problems she has been struggling with.”

Outside the court, her family and friends told the Leader they were delighted with the outcome and McGreavy’s mother said: “The original sentence was very harsh; I’m just glad my baby’s coming home.”

During the crown court hearing, Adam Antoszkiw, defending, argued that the original sentence was based on the incorrect judgement that the weapons were possessed ‘in dangerous circumstances’.

In her police interview, McGreavy had stated that she was “on one” and “angry” at the time, but Mr Antoszkiw said she never intended to use the weapons and was now being punished for being candid with the police. The judge upheld the appeal.

The criminal damage charge related to an earlier incident when McGreavy, of Launceston Close, Winsford, got into an argument with a friend and ended up throwing bricks through two of her windows.