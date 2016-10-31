Chester man takes on world's toughest tough mudder competition

A Chester-based oil worker is just days away from taking on one of the most difficult obstacle courses on the planet – for the second time – in a bid to raise £10,000 for Claire House Hospice.

Thirty-one-year-old Jon Park, who works at Essar’s Stanlow Oil Refinery in Ellesmere Port, is heading to Las Vegas to take on the World’s Toughest Mudder event between 12-13 November.

The trip across the Atlantic follows on from his first attempt at the obstacle course in 2015, where he completed 60 miles and finished 50th overall.

Jon, from Boughton, said: “I was pleased with my effort last year but as soon as I got back home to the UK, I started to think that I could have done better and that’s why I really want to give it another go.

“The course itself is only five miles long but there are 25 different obstacles on the route including 10ft walls, 35ft jumps, electric shocks and freezing temperatures. The whole aim of the challenge is to complete as many laps as possible within 24 hours.

“I’m training every day because I really want to do better than last year and hopefully raise as much money as possible for Claire House Hospice. It’s a charity I’ve always supported and last year I raised £7,300, so if I can get anywhere near that again I’ll be really pleased.”

Jon is training at a gym that has been shortlisted for UK Functional Training Gym of the Year 2016 at the National Fitness Awards and is the one and only TRX Qualified gym in the North West, S3 Fitness in Chester.

He said: “The training, equipment, staff and support from other members I’ve had from S3 is superb. They’ve helped me get physically better this year and raise a lot of money for my charity already.”

Other local companies backing Jon include a sports supplement company, Nutrition X; sports nutritionist, Webber Nutrition; TRX suspension equipment and triathlon coach Sally Napthen.

“I’ve been really lucky with the generosity of local businesses,” added Jon. “The support has been brilliant and that’s driving me on to train even harder.

“This year I’ve competed in a number of races, finishing in the top 5 in all of them bar one, including a 69mile ultra-marathon, 40 mile obstacle course, and winning Delamere’s Commando trail. I am competing in The Original Mountain Marathon (OMM) over two days at the end of the month before I fly out to Vegas for my biggest challenge, so my training is going up another gear to make sure I’m ready for everything it throws at me!”

If you would like to sponsor Jon, visit – http://m.virginmoneygiving.com/mt/uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-web/fundraiser/showFundraiserPage.action?userUrl=Jonpark1984&faId=729521&isTeam=false