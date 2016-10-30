Sebastien Ogier victorious at Wales Rally GB for fourth successive year

World champion Sebastien Ogier claimed his fourth consecutive victory in the Wales Rally GB on Sunday.

The Frenchman survived a late surge from Estonia's Ott Tanak to finish 10.2 seconds clear, with Belgium's Thierry Neuville in third.

Ogier had already guaranteed his fourth straight world title before heading into the penultimate race of the season.

And he held on for his sixth victory of the campaign despite Tanak - who started the day 33.8 seconds behind - winning all of the six Sunday speed tests.

Ogier, whose win also clinched a sixth straight manufacturers' title for Volkswagen, told WRC.com: "Ott was really flying - he was fast, very consistent and didn't make any mistakes so it was a tough victory to get."