A COCOA butter spillage is causing chaos for motorists on the M56.

Police were called to Junction 14, near the Hapsford Services, at around 2.45pm on Friday after receiving reports of a spillage on the slip road.

A spokesman for Cheshire Police confirmed that the slippery butter had not caused any accidents and it would be down to the council's highways department to clear it up.

People are being advised to avoid the area as long tailbacks have been reported.