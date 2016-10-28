Its pumpkin playtime at Chester Zoo

Animals at Chester Zoo have been given an early pumpkin treat as the attraction kicks off its new Halloween half term.

From a mob of meerkats to a fearsome black jaguar, a whole host of species at Chester Zoo have been intrigued to find horror-themed surprises in their habitats.

Keepers filled pumpkins with tasty treats and animals used their own unique skills to eat, play and explore.

The treats were provided during October half term to coincide with a new family-friendly spectacular, The Enchantment of Chester Zoo, which is running every day until Monday, October 31.

The event aims to raise awareness of misunderstood animals often associated with Halloween.

The free activities aim to shine a spotlight on the nocturnal animals at the zoo using spectacular acrobats, musicians and costumed characters.

As an evil sorcerer tries to steal the superpowers of the animals, families must find a way to break the spell.

The Enchantment of Chester Zoo has been specially created for the zoo by the pioneering live experience experts at Wild Rumpus and runs from 10am-2pm each day until Monday.

It is free with zoo entry, but booking is advised via www.chesterzoo.org.