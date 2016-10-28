A MAN made the subject of an order preventing him from having any sexual contact without informing the police first has branded the restriction “ridiculous”.

Nicholas Crawshaw, 23, was handed an interim Sexual Risk Order (SRO) at Chester Magistrates Court on Friday after Cheshire Police said he was a ‘sexual predator’.

The full court hearing is scheduled for next Wednesday and until then Mr Crawshaw, of Chester, cannot have any sexual contact with any person without giving police notice beforehand ‘as soon as practicable’.

Nicholas Crawshaw, 23, was acquitted of a total of 20 sex offences

Mr Crawshaw said he was told the police wanted to impose the SRO just two days after being acquitted at Warrington Crown Court – of six counts of rape, three sexual assaults and two assaults by penetration.

He had previously been cleared at another Warrington Crown Court trial on eight counts – six of rape and two of assault by penetration of two women.

And before that he had been acquitted at Chester Crown Court on one count of raping a woman.

Other aspects of the SRO are that he must not have sex in a public place, have sex in a licensed premises, enter licensed premises between 9pm and 6am or contact any of the complainants in the case.

He said: “I was acquitted on Tuesday (October 18) and the police contacted me on Thursday morning (October 20) and came to my house by [that] night with the summons.

“They gave me a brief explanation of what it was about. We thought it was ridiculous.

“We didn’t have enough time to celebrate as a family the fact that I’ve come home. Straightaway we are into another war.”

Mr Crawshaw said repeatedly throughout his trial the police did not investigate his side of the story properly. He said the police should now “respect the fact the jury made the right decision”.

“The jury members are part of the public,” he said. “I read one of the statements from the police where they said they were doing it to protect the public, but the same public found me not guilty of all the counts.

“They [the police] should respect the fact that the jury made the right decision.”

Mark Roberts, Assistant Chief Constable of Cheshire Police, said the SRO was being sought to “prevent the risk of sexual harm” to members of the public.

“It is our priority to protect our communities and we are determined to take any appropriate steps we can to reduce risk and keep people safe,” he said.

Mr Crawshaw said it was “proven in court” that he does not pose a threat to the public.

He said he would fight against all aspects of the SRO and he does not “need to be told not to do this or that”.

He added: “Number one, not approaching or speaking to the complainants, I would never do that anyway.

“I forgave these girls from day one for what they put me and my family through – you have to forgive – but it will always be engraved in my head. I don’t want to have anything to do with them.

“The other one is not being allowed out between 9pm and 6am. That is saying my family and I can’t go out for dinner or go out for celebrations. I can’t even go to Sainsbury’s because they sell alcohol. The order [about sexual contact] is ridiculous.

“If I kiss a woman I have to tell the police first. ”

He added: “They don’t want me to have any freedom.

“I don’t agree with it. The public found me innocent but the police are going against that and saying they respect the jury.

“How can they respect the jury? They found me innocent.”

Mr Crawshaw’s father, Gary, said: “Nick knows the police are looking over his shoulder 24/7.”

He added: “On Saturday night he [Nick] broke down. It is heartbreaking to see a young man who was so extrovert, outgoing, so cheerful… suffering, tense.”

Mr Crawshaw’s mother, Betty, added: “It is like a slap in the face. He has to go through this and then they want to put restrictions on him as if he is guilty. It is wrong.

“I’m constantly anxious. I tell my other son to stay in public because you don’t know what people will say.”

Mr Crawshaw, who spent 16 months in custody during the court proceedings, said the police made him out to be a “monster” and he believes defendants in a case should be given anonymity until they are found guilty.

He said: “If someone has been raped then they should come forward as quick as they can.

“If you have been raped then go forward as quick as you can but if you are planning to put someone’s life at risk [by a false allegation] it has a bigger wider effect, not just on the person but the family as well.

“I wouldn’t wish it on anyone. I was behind walls. I was protected but I didn’t know what would happen to my family.

“If someone has to go to court for a trial they should protect their names until they have been found guilty. Not publish their names until the end of the trial.”

He added: “People have recognised me and gone silent. I’ve been locking myself in the car because it is a small space.

“I’ve had these mini depression/anxiety attacks because of the effect it has all had on me. It’ll take time to get over it and I’ll need help to get back to normal life but it will happen.

“This can happen to anyone.

l The only other man in England and Wales to have a similar Sexual Risk Order restriction placed on him is John O’Neill from York.

He was made subject to an SRO banning him from having sexual contact without giving the police 24 hours notice.

On appeal this stipulation was changed to just giving the police notice as it was deemed “unpoliceable.”