Schoolchildren at Doddleston Primary School delight as Pudsey Bear pays visit

PUDSEY bear, the iconic BBC Children in Need mascot, visited Dodleston Primary School near Chester last week as part of the Pudsey Schools Roadshow.

Schools across the country are participating in the Big Spotacular, the new schools fundraising campaign by Lloyds Bank and BBC Children in Need, and Dodleston was one of just 20 nationwide to win a roadshow visit having signed up for a free Big Spotacular charity fundraising kit.

This year’s fundraising campaign is encouraging schoolchildren and teachers across the UK to go spotty for BBC Children in Need in the weeks leading up to the appeal night, with children and teachers dressing in spotty clothing, selling spotty cakes and goods and taking part in spotty-themed challenges to raise money.

Ahead of Pudsey’s visit, the school was provided with a celebration kit including Pudsey ears, bunting, balloons, stickers and much more to help welcome the mascot and turn their school truly spotty.

Pudsey entertained the children with games, quizzes and music, and encouraged them to come up with the most imaginative ways that they can to raise money in advance of appeal week. The children even had a rare opportunity to pose for photographs with the Pudsey.

Before the visit headteacher Julie Boyes said: “The children are incredibly excited that Pudsey is coming to visit Dodleston C of E Primary School. Having the chance to meet Pudsey is a really nice way to get the children involved in raising money for The Big Spotacular, a Lloyds Bank fundraising campaign for BBC Children in Need.”

Stuart Beaver, director, partnership and community programmes at Lloyds Banking Group, added: “We have been so inspired by the brilliant fundraising happening in schools across the country which helps BBC Children in Need support even more disadvantaged children and young people.

“The Pudsey Schools Roadshow is our way of giving a little back to the schools and children that have contributed so much to this fundraising success.

To find out more about the Big Spotacular and request a free fundraising kit visit www.bbcchildren inneed.co.uk/schools