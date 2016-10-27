Ellesmere Port man jailed for rape and sex offences committed when he was 15

A MAN who had been looking forward to retirement was jailed for six years for rape and sex offences when he was 15.

Gary Reeves of Doune Court, Ellesmere Port, had been convicted by a jury of rape and indecency against a boy and girl.

Judge Rhys Rowlands told him at Caernarfon Crown Court it appeared from the evidence he gave that Reeves, now 59, “did not have an ounce of remorse for what he had done all those years ago.”

The judge added : “It was deviant sexual, behaviour of the most serious kind with two very young innocent children when they were about ten.”

Reeves had been living in the Buckley area of Flintshire when the abuse took place.

Judge Rowlands remarked that there had been an investigation in 1994 but a wrong decision had been taken by the Crown Prosecution Service.

Reeves goes on the Sex Offenders’ Register which bans him from working with children or the vulnerable.