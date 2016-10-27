Call for changes to controversial ‘hamburger’ roundabout in Chester

Radical change is needed to make a Chester roundabout safe, angry residents have said.

About 100 people attended a meeting organised by city MP Chris Matheson to discuss ongoing issues with the so-called ‘hamburger’ roundabout at Boughton Heath.

Highways engineers and council planning officers also attended the meeting at the United Reformed Church in Vicar's Cross on Saturday to hear concerns about the Sainsbury’s junction.

Mr Matheson said residents, largely from Great Boughton and villages next to Chester, related numerous anecdotes of dangerous incidents.

They included students crossing the road at the junction being forced to put themselves at risk; huge amounts of traffic built up at all approaches and frequent incidents of road rage when things went wrong, the meeting heard.

Incidents happened because the turning circle is too tight for lorries, and dangerous ‘rat-runs’ are being used by people desperate to avoid the junction.

Mr Matheson said he had received no end of complaints about the troublesome junction and added: “I agree totally with residents that the present situation is unacceptable and I will remain on the case to try to get a solution.

“I support those at the meeting who thought no amount of tinkering or tweaks will work here and that a radical change is needed.

“Additions to the road system to enable one of the through routes to run uninterrupted need to be looked at, as a number of people at my meeting said.”

Many people expressed the opinion the highways authorities had been complacent because only personal injury data is being collected to assess the situation at the junction, and many incidents of damage to vehicles are not being taken into consideration.

The Boughton Heath junction, known locally as ‘Sainsbury’s roundabout’, was replaced in 2011 to cope with the extra traffic from new houses being built in Saighton.

The performance of the new scheme has always been considered ineffective by local people, despite upgrades in subsequent years.