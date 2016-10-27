New office block in Chester's Central Business Quarter recognised with award

A new office block in Chester’s £120m Central Business Quarter has been named Best Commercial Scheme at a leading property awards.

The North West Property Awards (NWPAs) recognise organisations, individuals and projects leadin g the way in the sector.

City Place, a 3.5-acre development next to Chester Railway Station, was developed by national urban regeneration specialist Muse Developments in conjunction with Cheshire West and Chester Council.

Judges commended the ‘truly transformative effect’ it is having on the city’s commercial offering, providing in excess of 500,000 sq ft of Grade A office accommodation.

Earlier this year Muse launched the first phase One City Place, said to be the most significant new commercial office-led development in the city centre.

The six storey, 70,000 sq ft office building has become a leading office destination within the city with more than 50 per cent of the space let or in lawyers’ hands.

RSM and Power Solutions (UK) Ltd are due to relocate to the development in the coming months and more tenant announcements are due in the coming weeks.

It is estimated by 2028 City Place and the Central Business Quarter will create 3,500 jobs, provide 200 new homes and retail opportunities, hotel and leisure facilities.

Phil Mayall, development director at Muse, said: “We are delighted the City Place scheme has been recognised as the Best Commercial Scheme at the NWPAs.

“We started on site in 2014 working hard to deliver this bold, ambitious plan, which will truly transform the city, so it’s great to receive this accolade.”

More than 250 of the region’s commercial and business community gathered at the Lutyens Crypt in Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral for the NWPA awards.