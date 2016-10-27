Chester's very own school for witchcraft and wizardry opens its doors

FORGET Hogwarts – Chester now has its own school for witchcraft and wizardry.

The brainchild of drama teacher and theatre director Phil Cross, also known as Professor Listworth, Wizard School has proved a huge hit with youngsters.

The first classes held last weekend saw almost 300 children and their families take potions lessons and learn wand skills, just like Harry, Ron and Hermione.

The magical event was held at St Mary's Creative Space in Handbridge.

Chester-born Phil, who moved back to his home city from London last year, said: “Last Halloween I had party with a ‘Wizard School’ theme for my friends and family. My friends convinced me that I needed to do it for the public and since then I’ve been planning it.

“Prof Listworth – that’s me – and my team of 15 professional witches and wizards welcomed nearly 300 children with their families into wizard school.

“Over two days and gave them a magical, immersive experience. They first had to solve the riddle and get the password to get in where they were then sorted into one of Chester wizard schools four houses: Anisoptaira, Talpidaeth, Caudafire and Delphidro.

“From there, the kids could make luck potions, learn spells, practice duelling, meet some real owls and send a letter via owl post. They also made their own spider, hunted for magical artefacts and, for the really brave, had a chance to meet a dragon and try a super sour sweet.”

Wizard School is donating £500 to the JK Rowling charity Lumos, which works with millions of institutionalised children worldwide, giving them their right to a family.

For more information email chesterwizardschool@gmail.com.