Close-knit group to help dementia sufferers in Chester area

A singer who tours care homes in West Cheshire decided to take up a new hobby to help residents with dementia.

Having seen how some sufferers fidget and grasp at clothing, Sharon Holdstock decided to knit special comforting mitts that allow wearers to play with buttons and ribbons to ease their anxiety.

Her woolly creations are now in so much demand she is appealing for knitters to help her out once a week at the Kingsway community hub in Chester.

Sharon recently sent 10 garments to King’s College Hospital in London and has just received an order from two other hospitals in the capital for a further 50 items.

Sharon, 48, said: “I’ve been singing in care homes for 32 years so I know first-hand how much these are needed.

“These mitts are brilliant at taking their minds off things and making them less agitated and restless. I just need some help making them as demand is going through the roof!”

She said she always focused on dementia-sufferers when singing in care homes as the responses to music were often amazing.

“When I sing in these lovely homes I know exactly who is living with this awful disease and I focus on those people mainly for the time I am there,” said mother-of-one Sharon, who lives in Kingsway, Newton, with husband Dave.

“It may take a while before I connect with them, but once I start singing the really old songs, a little smile appears and hopefully the lips start moving and that person is with me joining in.”

Sharon said people can help by joining the Handmade for Dementia Knitting Group, which will meet for the first time at the Kingsway hub on Monday, November 7, between 1pm and 3pm. Wool and materials will be provided, but she is also looking for people or businesses to donate wool, buttons, ribbons and 6mm to 10mm knitting needles.

Sharon, who goes by the stage name of Sharon Wallace, is also looking to work with others to make special ‘fidget boards’ for men with dementia, consisting of nuts, bolts, handles, locks and switches on plywood. Donations of any of these items are welcome.

“Mitts are a bit girly for the fellas who prefer to play around with things like nuts and bolts,” she said.

For more information, or to join Sharon's group, call 01244 348679.