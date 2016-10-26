Storyhouse in pictures: Chester’s new £37m theatre is put on show for the first time

Civic dignitaries from across the country experienced a touch of the green-eyed monster when they clamped eyes on Chester's new theatre complex.

Christine Russell, chairman of the Chester Civic Trust, took 25 members of trusts in England on an exclusive tour of the £37m Storyhouse.

It was part of the convention and annual general meeting of Civic Voice, the charity that champions the trust’s work nationwide.

Storyhouse is the name given to the city's new 800-seat theatre and cultural hub, which will also boast a cinema, library and cafe once it opens its doors next spring.

It is housed in the former Odeon building on Northgate Street – and it was the Chester Civic Trust that led an initial campaign to buy the former cinema from a developer that wanted to turn it into a nightclub.

“Everyone was so excited to see it and they came away really impressed,” said Mrs Russell. “The people that went were from all over the country and they were terribly envious. They were all saying that there was nothing like this in their own towns.

“It's really coming along inside and it looks absolutely great. I love the way they have integrated the original 1930s building but made it into something truly 21st century. It's a great blend.”

Members of the civic trusts enjoyed a host of other tours and activities over the Friday and Saturday, but the Storyhouse tour was the most popular.

The development is expected to “turbo charge” Chester's economy with experts estimating it could generate up to £16m a year.

Chester Civic Trust aims to protect the city's heritage. For more information visit www.chestercivictrust.org.uk