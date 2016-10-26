Plaque unveiled in Hoole celebrating Great British High Street Awards gong

A plaque has been unveiled in Hoole celebrating its Best Newcomer gong in last year's Great British High Street Awards.

And four weeks from now the locals could be planning a second sign – as long as enough people vote for them over the two other national finalists in this year's competition.

Organisers Notting Hoole are urging people across the city to back their bid to be named the victor in the Local Centre category of the 2016 awards.

The Leader and its sister paper, the Standard, are getting right behind them and over the coming weeks will be chatting to a number of local personalities and business owners to find out what makes the trendy suburb tick.

A quick stroll along bustling Faulkner Street and ultra-hip Charles Street and it's clear they may as well stick up another sign – ‘Apathy Free Zone’.

Speaking with two local ladies, Linda Alderson, owner of jewellery and accessory shop LA Beauty, and Michelle Waring, manager of the Hospice of the Good Shepherd shop, the same phrase comes up: “There’s a buzz about Hoole.”

When our reporter ventured over to the suburb it was already a hive of activity at around 10am

There was barely a free parking spot left along Faulkner Street as delivery drivers dropped off their goods and gleeful customers darted in and out of shops picking up their daily groceries.

Staff and business owners from the multitude of independent stores popped out to chat with each other and both Linda and Michelle spoke passionately about the unrivaled sense of community.

“I've always felt welcome from the day I came here,” said Canadian-born Michelle, who has run the charity shop for two and a half years.

“I've never known any place like Hoole – there's nowhere like it. It's unique.

“There’s such a great community and everyone is so willing to help each other out.

“There's a really good mix of people too, and people are just really proud to live and work here.”

Linda, originally from Liverpool, opened up her shop 15 years ago after Kevin Bartlett, the butcher next door, convinced her to start her own business.

“I’ve never looked back,” she said. “It’s a lovely place to work and I feel very supported here.

“Everyone looks out for each other and there is zero apathy.

“My mum comes to visit and says it's like being on her holidays.”

With its grocer, fishmonger, butcher, convenience and hardware stores, cafes, restaurants and charity shops – among others – there are very few boxes left unticked on the ‘high street most wanted list’.

Linda said a book shop might be nice while Michelle suggested better parking would help. Both said the recent closure of both HSBC and NatWest banks had affected footfall, but in typical Hoole style everyone had rallied round and business was now back on the up.

The Notting Hoole team has been working tirelessly to boost its chances of success in the great British High Street Awards this year.

Sue Mason, group chairman, said: “I am so proud of our team and everyone in Hoole. The team and volunteers have worked so hard for two years supporting us and our events.

“The collaboration of business and community is unique and is going from strength to strength.

“Even being shortlisted this year is a huge achievement with a record 900 entrants. Go Hoole!”

And Linda Hobbs, group secretary, added: “I am beaming with pride to see the spirit of Hoole shining through once again.

“I hope we are able to take our high streets through the competition to their rightful place as the best high street in Britain. We are loving our Hoole Life.”

l HOOLE is facing off against The Pantiles in Tunbridge Wells and The Parade in Claygate in the finals of the Local Centre category. People can vote every day and from multiple email addresses at www.thegreatbritishhighstreet.co.uk/finalist-local-centre The deadline is November 18.