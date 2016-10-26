Investigation to take place after Chester murderer Wesley Rowlands is found dead in prison

A Chester murderer has been found dead in his prison cell.

Wesley Rowlands, 33, was found dead at HMP Garth, in Lancashire, on Friday.

A Prison Service spokesman said: “HMP Garth prisoner Wesley Rowlands died in custody on Friday, October 14.

“As with all deaths in custody there will be an independent investigation by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman.”

Rowlands, who had links to Upton and Blacon, was jailed for life in 2013 after he was found guilty of kicking to death David Lavender, nicknamed ‘Lavo’, in Edgar Fields, Handbridge.

Rowlands beat the 37-year-old dad-of-three to death while they were on a pub crawl together on May 20, 2012, after he objected to Rowlands urinating on the landlady’s dog.

In court he claimed he did not intend to kill his friend or cause serious injury, but that was rejected by jurors.

During sentencing Judge Elgan Edwards said: “Once you started you could not stop.

“You treated this victim in a thoroughly brutal way. Stamping on a man’s head, when he could not defend himself, was quite appalling.”

In 2015 he was given an extra two years in prison for stabbing a prison officer in the chest with a homemade knife at HMP Liverpool.