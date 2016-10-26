Two convicted over fracking evictions at Chester camp

Two protesters have been convicted of obstructing officers during the eviction of an anti-fracking protest camp in Chester.

Jamie Watson, 34, of Ayr, and Lanner Davis, 24, of no fixed address, were both found guilty of obstructing an officer carrying out a high court writ on January 12.

Both were locked on to structures on the site and had to be removed by high court officials – Watson with a jackhammer and Davis with pliers – but both argued they didn’t think they were causing an obstruction.

District Judge Michael Abelson said they both held “sincere” views about fracking and sentenced them both to a one year conditional discharge and ordered them to pay £150 to prosecution costs.

Richard Burcumshaw, 65, of Bolton, was found not guilty by Judge Abelson of assaulting a police officer.

Judge Abelson said he accepted Burcumshaw’s version of events that he had not pushed a police officer and said the prosecution case was “wholly unimpressive”.

On Monday five cases were thrown out of court by the judge after he found they had no case to answer, including Cllr Matt Bryan, age 30, of Cambrian Avenue, Vicars Cross, who was charged with obstructing a police officer after scaling a cherry picker on the back of a HGV.

John Hall, age 51, of George Street, Chester, was cleared after the officer who arrested him told the court he did so for obstructing the highway – not obstructing an officer as he was charged with.

Louise Hammond, 53, of Scunthorpe, was cleared of obstructing an officer after a high court enforcement officer told the court he was not sure whether she was in the area which protesters were supposed to be evicted from.

Trky Cairns, age 42, of Borras Camp, Wrexham, was cleared of failing to comply with a section 35 order.

The prosecution also offered no evidence against Simon Stafford-Smith, 38, of no fixed address, who was charged with failing to comply with a Section 35 order.