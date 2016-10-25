TWO University of Chester students died within a day of each other in the city, it has emerged.

They have been named as April Fox, 38, a second year biomedical sciences student, and 18-year-old Enya McDonnell, who had just started a graphic design course.

Cheshire Police have confirmed there are no suspicious circumstances and no link between the two deaths.

A university spokesman said it is thought the two women died due to 'natural causes specific to them', rather than any outside influences.

Staff and students are said to be deeply shocked and saddened by the loss of the two students, and two flags are flying at half-mast at the university’s Parkgate Road Campus.

April Fox passed away in her private accommodation in Chester on Friday, October 21, and Enya McDonnell, died in the University of Chester’s Sumner House hall of residence on Saturday, October 22. Neither was originally from the North West or North Wales.

The university is working closely with Cheshire Police and the coroner's office to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the sudden deaths.

The students' friends and both academic and professional services staff have been offered specialist support by the university, to help them to come to terms with the loss and opportunities to pay tribute.

Professor Tim Wheeler, the University of Chester’s Vice-Chancellor, said: “The sudden, untimely death of a young or younger person is every parent, partner and friend's worst nightmare.

“When a student dies, the effects are felt profoundly across the wider university community where they study, live and work; by the staff who teach them and nurture their aspirations; by their housemates and those on their course or with common interests, who share their learning and life experiences.

“The most difficult conversations which university staff ever need to have are those which take place in the aftermath of such a tragic loss with those who were closest to that student.

“Thankfully, situations such as this are extremely rare, but when they do occur, there is an award-winning team of professionals, which is trained to help, from counsellors, to chaplaincy staff.

“In the days and weeks that follow, the university’s priority is for the well-being of those within the university who have been touched by the deaths of April and Enya.

“Books of condolence are being organised, candles have been lit in the chapel and their friends are planning appropriate memorials to them both.”