Chester councillor cleared over anti-fracking protest charges

SIX people, including a Cheshire West councillor, have been cleared in court, over charges relating to a fracking protest.

Cllr Matt Bryan, 30, of Cambrian Avenue, Vicars Cross, was cleared by District Judge Michael Abelson of obstructing a police officer shortly after the prosecution case finished.

He was on trial along with eight other defendants on charges relating to the eviction of the Upton Community Protection camp on Duttons Lane, on January 12 this year.

Cllr Bryan scaled a cherry picker which was on the back of a HGV. In a video shown to the court he is heard telling officers that he was concerned about the weight of the vehicle going on to the site as there were people in underground tunnels.

Judge Abelson said that it was clear in the evidence the officer he was accused of obstructing was happy to let him get off a cherry picker without being arrested, and therefore didn’t obstruct him. He found Cllr Bryan not guilty.

Speaking outside court Cllr Bryan told the Leader that his actions were a result of his concern for protesters.

He said: “I have always maintained there was significant risk to life by the low loader entering the field. I never had a case to answer and I have maintained that all along.

“This was a massive community effort from the protesters. We had the best result of anywhere in the UK by forcing IGas to withdraw. It is clear by the judgements we have seen today that the people who should be on trial is the company who has cost our police force and local authority millions of pounds over four years.”

Charges against four other defendants were also dismissed after Judge Abelson found they had no case to answer.

John Hall, 51, of George Street, Chester, was cleared after the officer who arrested him told the court he had arrested him for obstructing the highway, not obstructing an officer which was what he was charged with.

Louise Hammond, 53, of Scunthorpe, was cleared of obstructing an officer after a high court enforcement officer told the court that he wasn’t sure whether she was in the area which protesters were supposed to be evicted from.

Trky Cairns, 42, of Borras Camp, Wrexham, was cleared of failing to comply with a section 35 order.

The prosecution also offered no evidence against Simon Stafford-Smith, 38, of no fixed address, who was charged with failing to comply with a Section 35 order.

Cases still continue against Jamie Watson, 34, of Ayr, who is charged with obstructing an officer, Richard Burcumshaw, 65, of Bolton, who is charged with pushing a police officer on a footpath in a field near the camp, and Lanner Davies, 24, of no fixed address, who is charged with obstructing an officer.

PROCEEDING