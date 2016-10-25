Yobs throw lit fireworks into Spar store in Elton

YOBS threw lit fireworks into a pharmacy shop near Chester.

Firefighters were called to the shopping precinct on Ince Lane in Elton, near Chester, at around 7.30pm on Monday, October 24, following reports of a fire.

No one was injured and police are now appealing for witnesses to the incident to contact them.

A spokesman for Cheshire Police said: “We were called to the precinct shortly before 7.30pm to reports of fireworks in a shop which were believed to have been set off deliberately.”

A Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman added: “When they arrived crews found that there had been a fire caused by a firework that had been thrown into the shop.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting crime reference number 863. Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Emergency services are bracing themselves for the annual headache of Hallowe'en and Bonfire Night and have urged people to act responsibly.