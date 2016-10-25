'Unwanted' student block in Chester given green light on appeal

Controversial plans to build a six-storey block of student flats in Chester city centre will go ahead – despite being rejected by the council.

Cheshire West and Chester Council’s planning committee voted overwhelmingly in favour of rejecting the 77-unit development proposed for Hunter Street.

But a planning inspector for the Government has now granted an appeal made by the applicant, Hunter Street Chester Ltd – to the dismay of many.

At the council planning meeting in April, city centre councillor and council leader Samantha Dixon branded the proposed building as unwanted and un-needed.

“Is this a listed building of the future?” she asked. “No it isn’t. It isn’t needed, it isn’t wanted, and it’s not good enough.”

After learning of the successful appeal, she said: “I’m bitterly disappointed by the decision the planning inspector has made.

“Clearly it’s wrong a decision taken by local elected representatives and objections made by local residents are completely disregarded like this.”

Reg Barritt, general secretary of Chester Community Voice UK, had warned that the inspector would likely ride roughshod over the council’s original decision.

He said: “Will these people never learn? Communities cannot defeat the adverse infliction of this aspect of studentification on ‘Town and Gown’ conurbations such as Chester by just mouthing off on this, that and the other hostel application in isolation.”

He said CWaC should join forces with other authorities in areas such as Durham, Exeter and Canterbury to tackle the “bigger picture”.

The new three to six-storey block will be built on the current car park on the site of the city’s former Roman Legionary Fortress, on the corner of Hunter Street and St Martin’s Way.

The council received 60 letters of objection from locals and King Street Area Residents’ Association with concerns including impact on residents, poor design and pressure on car parking.

Justifying his reasons for allowing the appeal, planning inspector Jonathan Manning said he had visited the site and consulted with Historic England, the government’s advisory service on national heritage issues, and CWaC’s principle conservation and design officer.

The council’s planning team had originally recommended the plans for approval, saying the development would not cause “unacceptable harm to the amenities of local residents”.

Mr Manning wrote: “I am of the view the proposed design and choice of materials has been carefully selected and this has produced a building that would sit comfortably within its local context.

“Further, it relates well to the competing influences of the surrounding area and would respect the existing character and appearance of this part of the Conservation Area and its historic context.”