Ellesmere Port landlady fined for failing to ensure pub run correctly

An Ellesmere Port landlady has been fined after failing to ensure her pub was run correctly, potentially risking the safety of her customers.

Gail Bleasdale, the premises licence holder at the Station Hotel, Station Road, Ellesmere Port was fined by Chester Magistrates Court on Thursday.

At the hearing she pleaded guilty to two offences of breaching the conditions of her premises licence.

During September and November 2015, Council Licensing and Police officers visited the premises and found that no door supervision was present and insufficient records were being kept, as well as other issues relating to her licence.

The defendant had additional licence conditions imposed as a result of previous crime and disorder incidents at the premises and despite a subsequent warning continued to breach the relevant legislation.

Bleasdale, 49, was fined £75 for each offence and ordered to pay £800 costs. She must also pay a victim surcharge of £20; taking the total fines and costs order to £970.

The council’s cabinet member for environment, Cllr Karen Shore said: “As the licensing authority, our approach has always been to work with licence holders to ensure public safety.

“Unfortunately, there is a small minority of licensees who persistently flout the rules and in these circumstances we have to resort to legal action.

“It is disappointing that on this occasion we had to resort to formal action.”