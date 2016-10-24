Honey G 'look-alike' from Chester meets TV favourite during X Factor appearance

A teaching assistant from a Chester primary school made it on to ITV2’s Xtra Factor after pupils at the school said she was a look-alike for a contestent.

Shelley Macintosh, a teaching assistant at the Arches Primary School, in Blacon, met Honey G and X Factor contestents after a pupil pointed out the likeness between the X Factor contestant and Mrs Macintosh.

She said: “Two weekends ago one of the staff text me to say that one of our pupils said that ‘oh my word Honey G is Mrs Macintosh!’

“All the staff thought this was hilarious so on Monday morning I went into school assembly dressed as Honey G as a joke. The headteacher Mrs Michelle Ashfield told the kids that they had a surprise visitor. The Arches kids and staff thought it was so funny as I pretended to rap.

“One of the teachers recorded me and posted on our Twitter account. By the Wednesday a researcher from ITV sent a message inviting me down to the studios on Saturday to take part on the Xtra Factor with Ryland and Matt.”

Mrs Macintosh travelled down to the studios in London with her husband and met up with ten other “Mummy G’s” who all dressed up as Honey G.

Mrs Macintosh added: “We got the opportunity to watch a few of the contestants and Dermot O’Leary in rehearsal before we took part in our rehearsal with Ryland and Matt.

“We got to meet all the act’s and they were so friendly and laughed at our costumes. Honey G asked us all if we were having a great time and enjoyed watching the show and we had a picture with her. It was great to see behind the scenes of such a busy studio watching the camera crew, lighting technicians and floor managers in action.

“I had to come on stage with Ryland and Matt and dance while they did their routine. I was so nervous and had been a wreck all day.

“Once we did our link on ITV for the show on ITV2 we had to run right around the studio to get to the main doors on the stage before the Xtra factor goes on air. It was very surreal and I remember just laughing thinking what an earth am I doing?

“So I just jumped around and Sharon Osbourne pointed out my flashing trainers, which are my daughters, and laughed. Family, friends and staff all watched the show and were howling with laughter. They all think I’m a bit bonkers.”

Mrs Macintosh showed all the pupils all of her pictures that she got from her day at the X Factor.