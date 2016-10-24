Bodybuilding couple get physical for first professional appearance on stage

A couple who transformed their physiques through bodybuilding are set to compete against the world’s finest competitors.

Claire Crowther, a nurse at Wrexham Maelor Hospital in Wrexham, will take to the professional stage with her husband Stephen for the first time at the Pure Elite World Championship at the O2 in London on November 5.

Claire, 32, originally from Pentre Bychan but who now lives with her husband in Threapwood, near Chester, said: “We are very excited about our upcoming pro show debut and even more so now we can both compete side by side.

Stephen and Claire Crowther, both 32, have both gained professional status as fitness bodybuilders

“We have shared every aspect of this journey together and now we can share this amazing opportunity and experience together.

“My daughter Molly will be there to watch us compete for the first time at this show and we are both determined to do her proud!”

Claire gained professional status at a competition in Margate in April this year, although Stephen missed out on that occasion.

But he earned his professional status in a competition at the Pure Elite qualifying show in Hayes, Middlesex over the weekend and is now set to join his wife in the profressional ranks.

The pair, who competed both as a pair and individually at the April event, can now earn prize money from competitions.

The couple lost a combined 10 stone in two years after deciding to change their lifestyles in 2010

Stephen, also 32 and a self-employed IT consultant, said: “I wasn’t about to give up after my first show; I had had a taste of the stage and knew I would definitely be back for more.

”We started this together and continue to work together to achieve our very best.”

The couple’s bodybuilding success is all the more impressive after they lost 10 stone between them between 2010 and 2012 through exercise and healthy eating.

They got into even better shape by entering a body transformation challenge with a rigorous diet and training regimen in Wrexham early last year.

Stephen and Claire then signed up with Pure Elite to compete at the fitness bodybuilding competition in Margate in April.

They embarked on a grueling 17-week training schedule which Claire said was “incredibly strict”.

She added: “We both work in demanding jobs and face very different challenges.

“Stephen works away from home five days a week while I work 12-hour shifts, including nights.”

The couple said that they wanted to help others to improve their health and lifestyles, and offer advice on their blog at Sharedgains.net.

Claire added: “Doing this has opened doors to things we would never have thought possible.

“Six years ago when we were tucking into our 12-inch pizzas we would never have dreamed that we would be working with renowned fitness photographers at photoshoots or exhibiting as models at fitness expos!

“But we are living proof that it is possible to change your life.”