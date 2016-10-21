Council dismay as controversial plans to build six-storey student flats in Chester gets approval

CONTROVERSIAL plans to build a six-storey block of student flats in Chester city centre will go ahead – despite being rejected by the council.

Cheshire West and Chester Council's planning committee voted overwhelmingly in favour of rejecting the 77-unit development proposed for Hunter Street.

But a planning inspector for the Government has now granted an appeal made by the applicant, Hunter Street Chester Ltd – to the dismay of many.

At the council planning meeting in April, city centre councillor and council leader Samantha Dixon branded the proposed building as unwanted and unneeded.

“Is this a listed building of the future?” she said. “No it isn't. It isn't needed, it isn't wanted, and it's not good enough.”

After learning of the successful appeal, she told the Leader: “I'm bitterly disappointed by the decision the planning inspector has made. Clearly it's wrong that a decision taken by local elected representatives and objections made by local residents are completely disregarded like this.

“However, the inspector has made his decision on behalf of the secretary of state, and he has the final say. It doesn't matter how hard residents have worked or the views of the planning committee; that's the final decision. I can appreciate how disappointed residents must be.”

Reg Barritt, general secretary of Chester Community Voice UK, had warned that the inspector would likely ride roughshod over the council's original decision.

His group opposes the so-called 'studentification' of Chester, and has urged councillors to unite with other towns and cities overrun with students in order to challenge the Government.

Mr Barritt said: “Will these people never learn? Communities cannot defeat the adverse infliction of this aspect of studentification on 'Town and Gown' conurbations such as Chester by just mouthing off on this, that and the other hostel application in isolation.”

He said CWaC should join forces with other authorities in areas such as Durham, Exeter and Canterbury to tackle the “bigger picture”.

“This means challenging the Government’s failure to legislate properly to control this relatively unregulated spread of student accommodations here there and everywhere against the intentions of so many agreed polices found in the Local Plan,” Mr Barritt said.

The new three to six-storey block will be built on the current car park on the site of the city's former Roman Legionary Fortress, on the corner of Hunter Street and St Martin's Way.

The council had received 60 letters of objection from locals and King Street Area Residents' Association with concerns focusing on: impact on residents; poor design; pressure on car parking; an increase in anti-social behaviour; and impact on house prices.

Justifying his reasons for allowing the appeal, planning inspector Jonathan Manning said he had visited the site and consulted with Historic England, the government's advisory service on national heritage issues, and CWaC's principle conservation and design officer.

The council's planning team had originally recommended the plans for approval saying the development would not cause “unacceptable harm to the amenities of local residents”.

Mr Manning wrote: “I am of the view that the proposed design and choice of materials has been carefully selected and this has produced a building that would sit comfortably within its local context. Further, it relates well to the competing influences of the surrounding area and would respect the existing character and appearance of this part of the Conservation Area and its historic context.”

He added: “The student accommodation would be managed and there is no reason for me to believe that there would be any unacceptable impact on the living conditions of local residents from noise, disturbance or litter.”