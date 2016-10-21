Schools to get free entry to Chester's Plague Doctor attraction

A recently-opened tourist attraction in Chester is set to open its doors for free for every school in the borough.

Sick to Death is a history of medicine attraction set within the medieval Water Tower on Chester city walls, and has welcomed thousands of visitors since opening in August.

The venue is the home of the Chester Plague Doctor – who gained international coverage when spotted around the city at night time as part of the launch publicity for the event.

Although open seven days a week in peak season, the attraction is now closing mid-week to welcome private school visits, with every primary school in Cheshire West and Chester entitled to a completely free structured school trip to the attraction.

Richard Euston from Big Heritage said: “This attraction is about celebrating Chester’s past through the health and wellbeing of its residents across the centuries.

“The place is perfect for primary schools with a medieval or local history topic, and secondary schools studying GCSE Medicine Through Time.

“We are offering free visits for schools to ensure engagement with young people across the region, something we are passionate about as an organisation.”

Alongside free school visits, Halloween events are being organised over half term, including a Pumpkin Patch and after-dark Death Tours.

As well as the plague doctor, the venue hosts a series of hands-on, educational and gruesome activities.

For details and bookings, visit www.SicktoDeath.org or email info@sicktodeath.org