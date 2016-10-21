Fears allayed over Chester's 'sinking' county court

Fears that the county court in Chester is sinking into the ground have been allayed by the Ministry of Justice (MOJ).

A visitor to the building, Trident House on Little St John Street, contacted the Leader after spotting a substantial crack in the wall of the public waiting area.

He said staff members had expressed concern that it could be caused by subsidence as the structure had to be built with relatively shallow foundations due to the Roman amphitheatre remains beneath.

But the MOJ, which maintains court buildings, said a survey had been carried out which revealed the crack was down to ‘natural settling’ rather than anything more serious.

A spokesman said: “We have had a crack surveyed at Chester County Court and it is considered to be natural settling and not of any structural concern.”

Settlement usually occurs in new or relatively new buildings and is caused by the building’s weight compacting the ground.

Cracks can appear in walls but are usually harmless. Subsidence is more serious and happens when the ground beneath the building is unable to support it.

The £5 million county court, known as the Chester Civil and Family Justice Centre, opened its doors to the public in 2001.

At the time, the construction of the court building and the 49-space car park beside it, was deemed a major blow to hopes the amphitheatre could be fully excavated.

If the crack had been caused by subsidence then the implications for the county court building and the Roman site beneath could have been profound.

The row over the amphitheatre resurfaced again this summer after a major campaign was launched to have the derelict Dee House knocked down to allow the Roman site to be exposed.

Cheshire West and Chester Council opted instead to hand a 150-year lease to hotel and restaurant company Daniel Thwaites PLC, saying the move would ‘bring a significant amount of private sector investment into the city at a time of significant economic challenge’.

Experts had said there were barely any Roman remains left at the amphitheatre site, and it was not worth destroying an historic building to excavate it fully.

Meanwhile, the MOJ has also addressed the issue of court 2 at Chester Crown Court being out of action after a piece of plaster fell from the roof during proceedings last month.

A spokesman for Her Majesty’s Courts and Tribunals Service (HMCTS) said: “Work is being carried out to repair minor damage to a courtroom at Chester Crown Court."

“The affected cases from Chester Crown Court are being transferred to Chester Magistrates’ Court, Liverpool Crown Court and Warrington Crown Court.”