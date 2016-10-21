Chester charity shop that helps homeless closes after reports police officer is assaulted

A CHARITY shop that helps homeless people in Chester has shut after one of its users reportedly assaulted a police officer.

Cheshire Police formally requested that the cafe part of ShareShop – which allows people to leave credit for rough sleepers to buy a hot drink – be closed until the New Year to prevent further anti-social behaviour.

Managers of the shop, on Northgate Street, said they held an emergency meeting with solicitors until late Thursday night to discuss how best to proceed.

They resolved to close the shop until Wednesday next week (October 26), when just the clothes element will be reopened.

In a statement on their Facebook page, Share Shop, run by businessman Adam Dandy, said the decision had been taken following “two incidents by the same person”.

It said: “The board and trustees of SHARE have taken legal advice on this request from our solicitors and the response has come back that if we fail to adhere and a member of the public or one of our volunteers was injured thereafter, our insurance would be invalid.”

It added: “It is our intention to reopen the cafe side of the ShareShop in the new year and we will put in place a plan that will be discussed with Cheshire Police and the Board.

“In the meantime we will work hard with [homeless hostel] Richmond Court and Chester Aid To The Homeless, to make sure that services will be still provided to the homeless community with the winter approaching fast.”

The news comes a month after the Leader reported that anti-social behaviour had increased in the area since the opening of the shop in January this year.

The landlord of the Shropshire Arms pub, located next to ShareShop, said it was affecting his business as homeless people could regularly be seen shouting, swearing and even fighting nearby.

The city centre sergeant for Cheshire Police, Andy Smith, said last month: “We’ve received reports over the last couple of months since the Share Shop opened which has involved some of the service users causing issues.

“There have been reports of anti-social behaviour and we have made some arrests in relation to public order incidents. We have been working with the Share Shop on measures to curb anti-social behaviour.”

ShareShop, on Northgate Street, opened its doors on January 16 with the goal of helping the homeless and sending aid abroad to help refugees from war-torn countries.

The store accepts and sells items to and from the public and offers rough sleepers the chance get off the streets and into work behind the tills. Customers can pre-buy food, drinks and clothing for homeless people.

Charity leaders hope the proceeds from the shop will allow them to buy a property that they will open up to the homeless when needed, particularly in the winter months.

Mr Dandy, founder of the ShareShop, said that they “cannot be held responsible” for the behaviour of a “minority” and said the real problem was a lack of a city centre facility for homeless people during the day.

He said: “Lots of those who our volunteers feed and clothe each day come to the charity shop with nothing. They have been abused, spat at, shouted at, physically attacked and moved on from every corner of the city.

“They walk through the doors of our shop and they are welcomed, they are given a warm drink, usually bought for them by another member of the public, food and clothing as well as compassion and a friendly face. The volunteers here are truly amazing people.

“However, human nature is such that the overwhelming number of people will be pleasant and well behaved, but a small minority will cause trouble, and this is true in all walks of life.”

Some people on social media have questioned why the police had to close the shop, rather than simply dealing with the individual responsible.

One Facebook user wrote: “I don't understand this, if one person caused a disturbance twice outside a nightclub, the whole nightclub would not be shut down. The police can ban individuals from entering a certain vicinity of the city instead. The timing with winter just beginning couldn't be worse!”

Cheshire Police have so far not commented on the incident or the closure.