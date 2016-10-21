Violent crime in Cheshire has soared in last 12 months, new statistics show

Violent crime has soared across Cheshire in the last 12 months with 2,183 more incidents recorded.

However, police chiefs have stressed the increase can be largely explained by national changes in the way crime is recorded.

The latest figures from the Office of National Statistics show that overall the number of crimes in the county has increased by 0.1 per cent, the equivalent of 72 incidents.

Whilst the data shows an 18 per cent increase in violent crime, other crimes continue to fall. These include burglary, which is down by 14 per cent (794 fewer victims), vehicle offences, down by 18.4 per cent (790 fewer victims) and theft offences, down by a further 10.7 per cent (2,164 fewer victims).

Deputy Chief Constable Janette McCormick said: “The increase in recorded crime is largely a result of a rise in the number of violent crimes, which has been seen by most police forces in England and Wales.

“One of the reasons behind this increase is national changes introduced to ensure consistency in how crimes are recorded. To meet the standards we have introduced dedicated staff to ensure crimes are recorded and categorised accurately.

“Incidents of disorder in a public area may have been categorised as anti-social behaviour rather than as a crime, and this new way of recording is now being reflected in our data.

“While it is disappointing to see any increase in crime in Cheshire, it is good to see the crime prevention work and targeted operations we have been doing having an impact and we continue to see reductions in crimes that have the greatest impact on victims.”

David Keane, Police and Crime Commissioner for Cheshire, added: “The latest crime statistics show a slight increase of 72 or 0.1 per cent in recorded crimes compared to the previous year. This reflects reducing crime figures in some areas such as burglary but increases in recorded violence. While this will in part be due to an increased focus on bringing those who break the law to justice, work to improve public confidence to report crime and an enhanced rigour around recording crimes such as public order, any increase is a concern.

“My role as commissioner is to hold the chief constable to account on your behalf. I have already had discussions with the chief constable to better understand the increase and any changes in crime trends in the county, and I will be undertaking detailed scrutiny of the performance and the constabulary response at the upcoming Scrutiny Board Constabulary HQ on 26 October 2016. My focus remains to ensure that the chief constable is delivering the best possible police service for our communities.”