Police investigating dismembered burnt body in suitcase widen search for clues to Cheshire

Police in Derbyshire have widened their search for clues to Cheshire after a body without arms, a head or legs was found in a suitcase.

They have released an image of a suitcase similar to the one found containing the burnt remains of a murder victim.

The identity of the man remains unknown and police are now widening their inquiries to including missing people cases from a range of counties including Derbyshire, Manchester, West Yorkshire, South Yorkshire, Cheshire, Merseyside and Staffordshire.

The body was found inside a suitcase in a lay-by off the A628, just east of Tintwistle and north of Valehouse and Rhodeswood reservoirs at 12.30pm on Monday, October 10.

Police believe it was left in the lay-by sometime between 9pm and midnight on Sunday, October 9.

It was badly burnt and the man’s head and limbs are missing. Police have obtained DNA from the man’s body but have found no match on the national database and therefore do not know his identity.

Further analysis of the body has revealed the man was aged 18-40, had white or light-coloured skin and was probably between 5ft 8ins and 5ft 11ins tall.

The suitcase has also been examined and police now know it was a 196 litre black Samsonite Rhapsody Stockton with the dimensions 80cm x 68cm by 31cm.

Officers are asking anyone who saw people or a person with this suitcase in the Tintwistle area on Sunday, October 9, to come forward.

People are also asked to come forward if they have a friend, colleague, neighbour or relative matching the description of the murder victim who they have not seen in recent weeks.

Assistant Chief Constable Bill McWilliam said: “We have had more than 60 calls from people coming forward with information, or suggesting who this man may be.

“We’re grateful to these callers but unfortunately, we have still not been able to identify the man. He could have gone missing from anywhere in the country but simply hasn’t been reported missing by those who know him.

“Do you have a friend or neighbour you haven’t seen for a while? Maybe you only see them from time to time. If you think they could have gone missing, please get in touch with us.

“Similarly, if you know anyone who owns a suitcase like this, or you saw someone in the area with a suitcase like this on October 9, call us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Derbyshire police on 0345 123 3333 or email appeals@derbyshire.pnn.police.uk