Masked men brandishing weapons burst into Chester home before demanding cash

MASKED men brandishing weapons burst into a house in Chester and demanded cash.

Police officers are appealing for witnesses following the aggravated burglary which happened at around 9.20pm on Monday, October 17, on Dee Fords Avenue in Boughton.

A police spokesman said: “Four men are believed to have forced their way into the house brandishing weapons and making demands for money. All four men were wearing black clothing and escaped in a white medium sized van.

“Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area, noticed the white van at the time of the incident or be able to provide any other information which may help with their enquiries.”

The occupants of the house said it would be “inappropriate” to comment on the incident when a Leader reporter knocked on their door yesterday.

Residents on the street were also tight-lipped about what happened, although it is understood that one of the householders knocked on a neighbour’s door urging them to call police as one of the intruders had a knife to someone’s throat.

Information can be passed on by calling Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 985 of 17 October or Crimestoppers anonymously by calling on 0800 555 111.