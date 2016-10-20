Eight people have gone on trial relating to offences allegedly committed during the eviction of the anti-fracking camp in January.

The protesters appeared at Chester Magistrates Court and are accused, mainly, of obstructing enforcement and police officers during the eviction of the Upton Community Protection Camp on Duttons Lane, on January 12.

On Wednesday, the case against each defendant was outlined and then evidence against Cllr Matt Bryan, who was arrested after climbing on the back of a cherry picker on a HGV being transported to the site, was heard.

Protesters outside Chester Magistrates Court on Wednesday

Outside of court there were a number of protesters who set up a small information stand.

Matt Bryan, aged 30, of Cambrian Avenue, Vicars Cross, and Jamie Watson, 34, of Ayr, are charged with obstructing an officer.

Simon Stafford-Smith, 38, of no fixed address, is charged with failing to comply with a section 35 order.

John Hall, 51, of George Street, Chester, is charged with obstructing an officer by refusing to move after being asked to do so by police.

Trky Cairns, 42, of Borras Camp, Wrexham, is charged with failing to comply with a section 35 order after he refused to leave Duttons Lane after it was closed.

Richard Burcumshaw, 65, of Bolton, is charged with allegedly pushing a police officer on a footpath in a field near the camp.

Louise Hammond, 53, of Scunthorpe, is charged with obstructing an officer, as is Lanner Davies, 24, of no fixed address.

The court heard from Insp Ian Gallagher, who said he first saw Bryan after he had managed to get through a police cordon after they had closed Duttons Lane to traffic.

Insp Gallagher told the court he had a meeting with Cllr Bryan a few weeks previously to discuss issues around the eviction.

He said Bryan accused him of “lying” as the councillor said he was told the road wouldn’t be shut to traffic.

Insp Gallagher said he told Bryan earlier he did not envisage closing the road but it was an option.

CCTV played to the court showed Bryan arguing with the police officer at the scene.

In the footage, Bryan said: “This is going to come back to bite you.

“You have lost every single bit of faith and you wonder why there is no trust in the police. It is shameful.”

Bryan was then escorted away from the front of the camp before he jumped onto a HGV which was carrying a cherry picker to the site to help remove protesters.

The court then heard from one of the officers who arrested him,

Insp Owain Llewellyn, who said Bryan told him he had climbed the HGV because he was concerned for the safety of protesters who were in tunnels on the site.

CCTV was played to the court showing Bryan sitting on the roof of a cherry picker talking to officers.

He said: “I have a civic duty to protect people.

“I have reason to believe this cherry picker is going on to a site with people in unstable tunnels.”

Bryan was told to get down and that he would be arrested.

He replied: “I can’t see much benefit of me getting down really if I’m going to spend the rest of the day in a police cell.”

Bryan agreed to get down a short time later when police assured him they would get the site manager to carry out a full health and safety check before moving the cherry picker on to the site.

