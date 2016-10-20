Cheshire's £26 million bill for fraud and cybercrime

Fraud and cybercrime has cost Cheshire residents and businesses more than £26 million in the past year, it has emerged.

The figures for 2015/16, released by Get Safe Online and the National Fraud Intelligence Bureau (NFIB), have prompted police chiefs to warn people to take extra care.

Nationally, the figure rose to a staggering £10.9 billion over the same period which equates to approximately £210 per person over the age of 16 living in the UK.

The actual figure is likely to be much more as this only includes frauds that were reported to the authorities. Some experts say it could be as much as £520 per person.

In a survey for the North West, over a quarter (26 per cent) said that they had a limited understanding of the risks they face when going online, but 72 per cent said they were 'somewhat' or 'very' concerned about their online safety and security.

A total of 89 per cent also said they felt online crime was as damaging or more damaging than physical crime.

Police say the research found a “worrying gap” in people’s understanding of what constitutes an online crime.

Eighty seven per cent of people in the region said they had not been targeted by cybercriminals in the past 12 months, but statistics show that in fact 58 per cent had been:

• 47 per cent received fraudulent emails or messages which have attempted to direct them to websites where their personal information could have been stolen, including bank details, user names and passwords

• 27 per cent reported being contacted by someone who was trying to trick them into giving away personal information

• 10 per cent had their email or social media accounts hacked

• Four per cent had been victims of ransomware, a fast-growing online crime

Of those who said they had been a victim of cybercrime, 31 per cent said they felt that the matter was too trivial to report. A total of 58 per cent also said that they felt there was nothing that could be done.

Many are still not taking the basic steps to keep themselves safe online, police say, with as many as 39 per cent using the same password for multiple online accounts.

Even when a company warns people to change their password after a breach, 11 per cent said they did not follow the advice. The survey found that people use an average eight passwords across devices and accounts.

The research also showed that respondents in the area only update their security software every eight months and 20 per cent do not update their device operating systems at all. When it comes to taking care of personal information, 25 per cent said they never update their privacy settings on social media, with 67 per cent saying they did not know how to. Additionally, 36 per cent do not back up their documents and photographs at all.

Tony Neate, chief executive of Get Safe Online, which carried out the survey, said: “The fact that the UK is losing nearly £11 billion to cybercriminals is frightening and highlights the need for each and every one of us to make sure we are taking our online safety seriously. It is clear from our survey that people are very concerned, and rightly so.

“The fact that over a third of people felt there was nothing that could have been done to stop them becoming a victim is alarming indeed – particularly when it’s so easy to protect yourself online. Also, as our research shows, people are losing large sums of money on average - £523 being the equivalent of a holiday abroad or the price of a new piece of technology in the home. As a result, it seems there is still a big education job to do. Let’s not let cybercriminals get away with it anymore by ensuring that each and every one of us is updating the operating systems of our various devices and ensuring security software is always updated. What’s more we all need to ensure that we have a different password for each online account we own and website we visit. Online safety needs to be part of our everyday routines.”