Liam Roberts wants to equal Chester FC clean sheet record against York City

LIAM ROBERTS is focusing his sights on a clean sheet record as Chester prepare to extend their impressive unbeaten league form.

The on-loan Walsall shot-stopper has produced six clean sheets in the Blues’ seven-game unbeaten run without conceding in the National League.

Roberts, who was disappointed with Chester’s exit from the FA Cup at Southport last weekend, has pulled off a series of spectacular one-handed saves to help Chester secure 11th spot in the National League table ahead of this weekend’s trip to sixth-from-bottom York City.

Roberts is one match away from John Danby's league record of seven straight clean sheets for the Blues, and if he keeps York out for 67 minutes this weekend he will have equalled that record.

“I’m immensely proud of the team and also of myself for keeping so many clean sheets, but we were off the form in the FA Cup on Saturday compared to the form that we have shown,” Roberts said.

“We’ve been working hard this week in training to get back on it and see where we need to improve and hopefully turn things round again for the league.

“The defenders have been unbelievable for me, but what it comes down to is hard work. Even in training all the lads are coming in every day and working hard, so that’s always a good sign and shows how competitive we all are.

“Another plus is seeing the lads coming on as substitutes and working hard and that must make it hard for the gaffer to pick a side.”

Roberts has featured in Chester’s seven-game clean sheet run with Jon Worsnop, who has since mutually agreed to leave the club.

And Roberts now faces competition for his position from newly-signed 21-year-old Alex Lynch whose previous clubs include Peterborough United and Wycombe Wanderers.

He said: “Hopefully, fingers crossed, I can equal the club record of league clean sheets by putting on a good performance this Saturday at York.

“We just have to make sure we work hard and make sure we are ready.

“I’ve been having a little look to see where I stand as far as the club record is concerned and I’ll keep my eyes on it.

“I’m always trying to do the best job I can for the team and I’ve been pleased that Walsall have been supporting me since I made the loan move to Chester and I’m determined to try and keep the good work going.

“The team ethos at Chester is very impressive. We always try and make sure that we work hard.

“It’s been important for the gaffer to bring another goalkeeper in to the club because I have to perform on the pitch otherwise he will be taking my place.

“I know that I have to give 110 per cent when I’m on the pitch so that I can keep my spot for the next game.”

Roberts, who celebrates his 22nd birthday next month, admitted he had been impressed with the support he had received since he joined the Blues.

He said: “Chester is a great club to be at and everybody is pushing me all the way and I hope that shows on the pitch.

“I have to thank all the fans and the lads and I’m always trying to do my best on the pitch to reward them all.”