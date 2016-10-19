Evan Horwood waiting patiently for a chance at Chester FC

EVAN HORWOOD is prepared to wait patiently in his bid to win back a regular place in the Blues starting line-up.

The 30-year-old left-back appeared as a second half substitute in Saturday’s 1-0 FA Cup fourth qualifying round defeat at Southport.

And the Billingham-born defender has returned to action without the mask he wore in recent weeks to protect a broken nose.

“It’s good that I’ve now got rid of the mask, but the injury was just one of those things and a bit of bad luck,” Horwood said.

“I wore the mask because I broke my nose and the injury was right across my face so I had to get it fixed because it would have caused me more trouble further down the line.

“It’s just been bad luck really, but the lads have been marvellous and I can’t have any complaints.

“I haven’t been frustrated one bit about having to miss matches because the lads have been doing the business.

“I’ve been looking forward to the lads getting better and better and they have done that a millions miles quicker than I thought they would.

“I’ve got no complaints whatsoever about being sat on the sidelines. I’ve just got to keep working hard and wait for my chance to arrive.

“The whole squad is sound and we all get along, so obviously it’s always going to be hard for the gaffer to pick a team, but he’s been picking the right teams in recent weeks because we’ve been getting results.

“Nobody ever complains if they are left out of the team because we know we just have to get on with it and be ready when the time comes.”

Horwood replaced Johnny Hunt for the final eight minutes of Saturday’s cup exit at Haig Avenue and is keen to see the Blues bouncing back to winning ways in the league this weekend at York City.

Jon McCarthy’s side are currently on a run of seven matches unbeaten without conceding a goal in the National League, and Horwood is determined to continue that streak at Bootham Crescent against Gary Mills’ men on Saturday afternoon.

He added: “We were all disappointed about going out of the FA Cup, but it was one game, one goal off a deflection – the only goal we have conceded in eight games.

“The lads have been unbelievable and we shouldn’t get too down because we’ve got a big game on Saturday and we know we have just got to get going again.

“When the gaffer said I was going onto the pitch at Southport on Saturday I knew that I just had to do what I had to do.

“The lads have been spot on and I knew I had to work my socks off because the team have been playing so well.

“I did my best to try and make something happen, but unfortunately that wasn’t the case.

“It was the manner of the Southport goal that probably upset us more than anything else, but they were the better team on the day and we weren’t as good as we have been.

“I thought Southport only had one real chance and it happened to be a deflection, but they deserved to go through, simple as.

“But we’ve just got to work hard now and make sure we get back to winning ways on Saturday at York.

“We’ve still got seven clean sheets in the league and we’ll go again on Saturday because we’ve got nothing to worry or fear about.

“The league is still wide open and we know that we’ve got a good hungry team who want to win games and all we’re thinking about at the minute is getting back to our good run in the league."