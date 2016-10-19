End in sight for work to improve Frodsham Community Centre

WORK to upgrade Frodsham Community Centre’s facilities will be completed by the end of the month.

The centre was fully opened at the end of August but the revised date for the final completion of all remaining works for the Door2Door project is now the end of October.

Visitors to Frodsham Community Centre are being welcomed with new doors, a bright and light foyer with improved decorations and colour scheme.

The improvements carry through to the main hall/auditorium with a beautifully finished dance floor, new curtains and excellent emergency doors leading to the rear of the building.

Frodsham Community Centre welcomed back all the regular users last month following a month of refurbishments and decoration, funded by a £47,000 grant from WREN’s FCC Community Action Fund.

Roger Williams, FCA chairman, is pleased to see the improvements and hopes it will bring new business to this community hub.

The completion of the project is already making a difference to those who use it.

The doors are especially appreciated by those with mobility issues or who carry equipment in and out of the building.

He said: “It has been a busy summer and many voluntary hours went into supporting the progress of the refurbishment but we are delighted with the result and happy to receive so many appreciative comments.

“We are extremely grateful to WREN for providing funding as we would not have been able to go ahead without its support.”

WREN is a not-for-profit business that awards grants for community, conservation and heritage projects from funds donated by FCC Environment through the Landfill Communities Fund.

Richard Smith, WREN’s grant manager for Cheshire, said: “It’s wonderful to see something we have funded finally open and ready to make such a difference to community groups across Frodsham.

“WREN is always happy to consider grant applications for projects that benefit local communities and this is a great example of what can be achieved.”