Tarvin man to challenge Government over town's fracking extension

A RESIDENT has applied for permission to take the Government to court over extensions to drilling licences.

Benjamin Dean has commenced legal proceedings in the High Court for Judicial Review of the secretary of state’s decision to extend oil and gas licence 189, where he lives in Tarvin.

The extension gives the drilling companies more time to drill and potentially frack in the area around Chester during the ‘initial term’ of the licence.

A number of other oil and gas licences granted under the 13th licensing round seem to have been extended in a similar way so the case could have wider repercussions for licences elsewhere in the country.

Mr Dean said “I have only just become aware of the full background to the variation of the oil and gas licence where I live and I am advised the particular variation is not within the powers of the secretary of state. So I am seeking the court’s permission for a Judicial Review of that decision.

“It seems that the secretary of state has extended a number of other licences in a similar way, so I think it is important that the court resolves whether the extension in my case was lawful. I will not be making any further comment until the court makes a decision whether to grant permission.”

Mr Dean is represented by David Wolfe QC and Friends of the Earth’s Rights & Justice Centre.